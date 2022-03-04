An detective has been sacked after sending "vile" and abusive texts to four women.

Avon and Somerset Police Detective Constable Jon Hooper sent the messages using direct references to suspects involved in the women's cases.

He also drafted emails containing sexualised comments about victims - which were never sent - for “thrills”.

The officer was dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing at Avon and Somerset Police’s headquarters on March 3.

‘Obviously offensive and totally inappropriate’

Mark Loker, representing DC Hooper, said the messages were a “cry for help”.

But Mark Ley-Morgan, representing the force, said his behaviour could not be excused.

“The text messages he sent to victims of sexual assault used obscene language,” Mr Ley-Morgan said.

“Most referred to the perpetrators of the sexual assault. That was obviously offensive and totally inappropriate.

“The officer has, over a protracted period of time and on numerous occasions, failed to do the right thing.

The misconduct hearing took place at Avon and Somerset Police's headquarters in Portishead.

“He must have known what he was doing was wrong. His behaviour clearly discredits the police service and undermines public confidence in it.

“Anyone reading what the officer had written would be absolutely appalled.”

The panel was told DC Hooper had 25 years’ “exemplary” service prior to the messages, which were sent over a nine-month period in 2019.

Chief constable Sarah Crew said it was “of relevance” that the messages were only sent to women.

CC Crew said: “Such vile and sickening behaviour cannot be allowed to exist in policing.

“If it is ever left to fester it will cause irreparable damage to the relationship we have with our communities and the trust they have in us to protect them."

DC Hooper sent the messages to four women over a nine-month period.

She said the incidents happened on 10 occasions over a nine-month period, making the misconduct repeated and regular.

“DC Hooper’s actions were intentional, deliberate and were repeated over a sustained period of time," CC Crew said.

“I am ashamed of the deplorable words he used in messages to vulnerable victims of crime and of the abhorrent, sexualised language used on police systems.

"I am determined both the public and fellow officers are left in no doubt that this behaviour has no place in policing and that in Avon and Somerset, we will do all we can to root it out.”

She ruled DC Hooper should be dismissed without notice.