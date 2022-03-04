A key route in Plymouth is set to close again just days after it was opened for the first time in 18 months.

Work on Forder Valley Road West started in September 2020 in preparation for the new Forder Valley Link Road.

The stretch between Novorossiysk Road and Fort Austin Avenue reopened yesterday (March 3) for the first time in 18 months - but it sparked traffic chaos.

In a statement, Plymouth City Council said it had to take the "difficult decision" to close a section of the road again and admitted it had "miscalculated".

It said: “The road reopened last night with temporary three-way traffic lights on the junction at the bottom of the hill.

“Hands up, we miscalculated. The effect of the lights was much worse than we anticipated and there were queues that led right back onto the A38 and put pressure on other major junctions in the city.

“We’re keen to put this right, and quickly, so we are therefore reclosing Forder Valley Road (West) from tomorrow morning and ditching the traffic lights for the time being while we look at how we can safely reopen again.”

“Thanks for bearing with us. Sorry for this morning.”