Glastonbury has released its first line-up poster for this year's festival - and confirmed Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will headline the event.

The world-famous festival will return to Somerset this summer after two years of cancellations because of the pandemic.

Already confirmed to play are Billie Eilish - who was the first headliner announced for the Pyramid Stage - Diana Ross and Little Simz.

But now they will be joined for the three-day festival by acts including Sir Paul, rapper Kendrick Lamar and Lorde.

Glastonbury 2022 lineup poster:

The official line-up for this year's Glastonbury Festival. Credit: Glastonbury Festival

Today’s line-up poster release comes after months of rumours and speculation about who might perform at the festival.

Previous rumours had included Sir Elton John and Harry Styles, though neither are on the bill.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, reportedly “politely declined” to perform at Worthy Farm this year to focus on re-recording her music.

The American chart-topper was originally due to headline the festival in 2019.

Taylor Swift was originally due to headline Glastonbury in 2019 - but will not be performing this year.

When is Glastonbury 2022?

The festival will be back at Worthy Farm this June, with campers arriving on June 22 and leaving on June 27, while most of the music will take place on June 24, 25 and 26.

Can you still buy tickets to Glastonbury?

The Glastonbury resale will take place on March 24 and March 27 for coach and general sale tickets.

However, they are incredibly difficult to get hold of – even more so this year as tickets have been rolled over since 2020.

Fans who had tickets for 2020’s cancelled event have been able to roll over their passes twice due to the festival being postponed.

Organisers Michael and Emily Eavis previously said: “As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

“We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022.”

There may be a chance of tickets coming up again nearer the time, but this is not guaranteed.

Listen to Unscripted - The ITV News arts and entertainment podcast