Police given extra time to question man after couple stabbed to death

Police have been given extra time to quiz a suspect after two people were stabbed to death in Gloucestershire.

Divorced couple Clive and Valerie Warrington were found dead at separate properties in Cheltenham and Bourton-on-the-Water on March 2.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been in custody for the past two days.

Gloucestershire Police have now been granted a warrant of further detention, allowing them to continue questioning their suspect until the early hours of March 5.

Credit: Gloucestershire Police

In an update, the force said: “Magistrates have granted a warrant of further detention for a man who had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“At Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on March 3, an additional 36 hours of detention was authorised. This will expire in the early hours of March 5.

“The investigation continues and anyone who may have information and who has not already spoken to police is asked to make contact.”

Police were first called to Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at around 6.25am and found Mr Warrington with stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officers then attended White Chutes Hill in Bourton-on-the-Water as they were concerned for the welfare of Ms Warrington.

Police discovered her body at the property and say she had suffered stab wounds.

A double murder probe was launched and a man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

A forensic officer at one of the crime scenes.

The couple had been previously married but were divorced at the time of their deaths.

Speaking at a press conference on the day of the deaths, Superintendent Roddy Gosden said: "This has been a challenging situation and we will be providing support to officers and all those who have been impacted by these incidents.

"Understandably, people will be shocked to hear two lives have been lost in such a tragic way.

"Over the coming days, officers will be in the local communities to provide reassurance."