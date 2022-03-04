Prolific Bristol bike thief jailed and banned from parts of the city

A prolific Bristol bike thief has been jailed for 12 months and will be banned from key parts of the city for years after his release.

Ryan Hack, 21, has been sentenced to 52 weeks in prison after being convicted of 10 offences committed over a three-month period.

He admitted to stealing six bicycles in the city between June 8 and September 2, 2021 and pleaded guilty to two counts each of handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft.

Hack, of Shirehampton Road in Sea Mills, was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates' Court on February 23 where he was also given a criminal behaviour order.

It means he cannot visit parts of the city for 30 months after his release, including Broadmead, the Harbourside, and Hotwells.

Ryan's CBO bans him from tourist hotspots within Bristol for 30 months including Broadmead, the Harbourside, and Hotwells. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He will also be legally prohibited from being in possession of any bike that he cannot prove he owns.

Inspector Adam Dolling, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Ryan Hack is a prolific bike thief and therefore we welcome the custodial sentence he has received.

"Upon his release, he will have to comply with the criminal behaviour order or else he runs the risk of returning to prison.

"Local officers will be made aware of Hack and the conditions he must meet so to help protect our communities.

"We hope the police investigation and court sentencing provides the people of Bristol with reassurance that we continue to tackle the issue of bike thefts and will seek justice through the courts against offenders."