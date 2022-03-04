Somerset dog groomer heading to Ukraine to feed people and their pets

A dog groomer from Somerset is taking a van full of pet food and aid to Ukraine to help feed people and pets fleeing the conflict.

Kate Geernaert and her partner Clint Sheppard, who are from Paulton near Bath, are planning on travelling in a convoy of vehicles from the Dogbus charity to Poland.

One of the vans will then head into Ukraine to help feed people and their pets.

Kate, from The Dog Groomery, is asking people to donate to their cause by Monday 7 March when she and her partner will be packing up the van.

Kate said: "We were supposed to be going to Rome this week, Clint booked it for me at Christmas, but I phoned him and asked him to cancel it and do this instead."

Clint Sheppard and Kate Geernaert Credit: Somerset Live/BPM Media

In a post on The Dog Groomery Facebook page, she wrote: "As we know, the Ukrainian people and animals are desperate and in need of help. Families are fleeing to safety with their pets and very few belongings and supplies.

"We will leave on Wednesday and meet our convoy at the Euro Tunnel to drive across Europe. One of our team’s vehicles will bravely cross into Ukraine taking in supplies from our van."

The couple have already received hundreds of donations and are more than halfway towards reaching their £20,000 target.

They have asked if people can donate dog and cat food, jerry cans, medical supplies, leads, carriers, dog coats, and blankets as well as human aid, warm kids’ clothes, and first aid kits.

Kate said: "Please donate to our own local South West fundraiser, we need to fill our van and we need funds to enable us to get there. We are mainly asking for large bags, 12-15kg, of dog and cat feed, our van's food will go directly over the border into shelters.

"The other vehicles are taking smaller food bags to help families on the move feed and keep safe their beloved pets. We can’t even imagine how scary this is for these people and pets right now.

"Many of us locally have wondered how we can help, now you can. We need, large bags of dry dog/cat food, medical supplies, leads, carriers, dog coats, blankets etc, we will also take human aid, warm kids clothes, first aid kits etc.

People have been donating bags full of pet food for Kate and Clint to take to Ukraine Credit: Somerset Live/BPM Media

"We will be packing the van this coming Monday (March 7) at The Dog Groomery, Paulton. Any help sorting and loading help will of course be appreciated."

Councillor for Paultob Grant Johnson lent his support to the campaign.

He said: "If you can, please donate to this fantastic local initiative set up by local business The Dog Groomery, based in Paulton, which will make sure families fleeing Ukraine with their beloved pets can get them the food they need to survive.

"I think all of us have been shocked at the devastation being caused in Ukraine and heartbroken to see families torn from their loved ones.

"This is one of many aid appeals you will see but uniquely targeted at supporting the pets that will be comforting owners as they make the most perilous journeys of their life.

"I will give Kate and Clint all my support with this project, and wish them the best of luck."

You can donate to Kate and Clint's trip here.