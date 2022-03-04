A man has been charged with two counts of murder after his divorced parents were found dead 15 miles apart in Gloucestershire.

Clive Warrington, 67, died in Sherborne Place in Cheltenham on the morning of Wednesday 2 March.

Later that morning police then found the body of 73-year-old Valerie Warrington in Whiteshoots Hill, in Bourton-on-the-Water.

Gloucestershire Police say the former couple, who had been married and later divorced, both died of stab wounds.

Forensic officers at the scene in Bourton-on-the-Water Credit: PA

The force has today (Friday 4 March) charged their son - William Warrington - with both of their murders.

The 40-year-old, of St George’s Street in Cheltenham, remains in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 5 March.

In a statement issued by Gloucestershire Police yesterday, Mr and Ms Warrington's children said they have been left "devastated" by the "sudden and tragic loss" of their parents.

"We thank everyone for their messages of love and support, which are of great comfort to us," they added.

"We would like to request privacy at this time so that we can come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace with the rest of the family."