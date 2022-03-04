Woman in her 80s dies after being hit by car in Bristol

A woman in her 80s has died in hospital following a collision in Bristol.

The woman was walking on Southmead Road when she was struck by a car at around 5pm on the 22 February, according to police.

She was taken to hospital but died on the evening of Thursday 3 March.

Her family is being supported by specialist officers.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are continuing to investigate and ask that any witnesses call 101 and give the reference number 5222044200.