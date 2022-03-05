A number of roads have been shut after a serious crash in Gloucestershire.

Emergency services are responding to a collision in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire Police said.

Closures are in place on the A424 between Longborough and Stow, A4077 at Donnington and at the junction with the A429.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

According to traffic service Inrix, three vehicles were involved in the crash.