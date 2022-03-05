Play video

Hundreds of people gathered in Bath today (March 5) to show their solidarity with Ukraine.

Many of those attending the event also wanted to urge the government to offer sanctuary to those fleeing the Russian invasion.

Amongst the crowd was the Bath MP Wera Hobhouse - she's urging the government to open its borders to refugees, to help with what is quickly becoming a humanitarian crisis.

She said "We should have visa-free travel for those coming from Ukraine and we are holding up the people who want to come here. All of this could be much faster, much quicker and we need to keep putting pressure on the government to change this."

Some of those attending the demo were Russian. Despite fearing repercussions from Putin's regime, they wanted to show solidarity.

One woman said "I think many people in Russia do not want this war and they're against this. But the government is very repressive and it gets harder and harder to protest."

Elsewhere, in Taunton people also gathered to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Crowds gathered for a vigil outside Market House with flags and banners calling for an end to the war.