A 40-year-old man from Cheltenham has appeared in court accused of murdering his parents.

Divorced couple Clive Warrington, 67, and Valerie Warrington, 73, were found dead at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on Wednesday morning (March 2).

Mr Warrington's body was found at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am, Gloucestershire Police said.

Valerie was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham, a short time later.

Their son William Warrington was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with the two killings on Friday evening.

Warrington appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court today (March 5) via video link dressed in a grey, prison-issue tracksuit.

Forensic officers at the scene in Bourton-on-the-Water Credit: PA

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and to indicate when he was struggling to hear.

Magistrate Andy Hill sent the case to Bristol Crown Court for a bail application on Tuesday (8 March).

Mr Hill told the defendant: “These charges are too serious for us to deal with.

“At this stage, we are remanding you to custody in order for you to appear at Bristol Crown Court on March 8.”

Clive and Valerie's family have thanked well-wishers for the “outpouring of love and support” they have received following their deaths.

They said in a statement: “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our parents.”