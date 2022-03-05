Man arrested after pedestrian hurt in Trowbridge crash

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hurt in a collision in Trowbrigde.

The 33-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

Wiltshire Police were called to Mortimer Street yesterday evening (4 March) around 4.45pm following a collision that left a man injured.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene immediately but a man was arrested overnight in Bath.

It's believed the victim, a man in his 30s, is known to the driver. He is being treated at Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Mortimer Street was closed while police carried out investigations and reopened in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant Martin Emery, from Central CID, said “We know that there were a number of witnesses to this incident due to the fact that it happened on a busy street during the early evening.

“If you saw something, or if you have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Central CID on 101, quoting crime reference 54220022794.