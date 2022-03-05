A seven-year-old girl from Corsham has won a publishing deal after writing a book about kindness.

Phoebe McNelis' story is based on the kindness the local community showed to her family when her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer during the pandemic.

It won a writing competition as part of World Book Day, which was organised by children's author Helen Brian, who said "when I launched the competition last spring, I never imagined that we would find something as beautiful and poignant as this story.

"Phoebe absolutely deserves her moment to shine, and I am beyond proud to be a little part of this incredible book’s journey along with Phoebe and her family.”

Seven year old Phoebe with her mum Charli

Phoebe's mum Charly, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2020, said she was incredibly proud of what her young daughter had achieved.

She said "both of my daughters had to cope with so much while I was undergoing treatment for cancer, but their positive attitude and resilience blew me away. Then to find out that Phoebe had written this wonderfully imaginative book all about the kindness that everyone had shown to us during that tumultuous time, was very emotional.

"She did all the writing herself, as well as drawing the illustrations and we are so excited to see it published so that others can read her inspiring story - as well as raising some money for such a fantastic local cause."

The book is being released by Peahen publishing with part of the proceeds going to the breast unit at the RUH which helped save her mum's life.