A woman in her eighties has died after an incident involving an HM Coastguard helicopter at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

Police were alerted to the incident following reports two people had been injured as the aircraft came to land at the hospital's helipad.

One the two, an elderly woman, later died of her injuries.

The other person remains in hospital.

Police say they have begun an initial investigation with the assistance of a number of partner agencies.