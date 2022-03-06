Coastguard helicopters have been banned from landing at Derriford Hospital following the death of an 87-year-old woman in a landing incident.

Police say a woman was "blown over" when a helicopter landed at the hospital in Plymouth.

She suffered a severe head injury and later died in hospital.

The helipad remains open to receiving casualties but large aircrafts like the coastguard helicopter are landing elsewhere in the city with patients transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said “our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident and we are working with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to support their investigation.

"As a precaution, Car Park B has been closed to patients and visitors.”

Another woman in her 80's was also injured in the downdraft incident on Friday morning (4 March). It's believed she is still in hospital receiving treatment.

Investigations by the Devon and Cornwall Police and the Air Accidents Investigation branch continue.