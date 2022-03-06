Devon man desperately looking for missing Ukrainian fiancee in war zone

A Devon man is desperately looking for his Ukrainian fiancee after her city was shelled by Russian forces.

Simon Howard from Ilfracombe says he lost all contact with his partner, Irina Frolova, on Wednesday as the war in Ukraine entered its second week.

She and a friend had been attempting to leave the city of Mariupol at the time.

The TEFL English teacher said, “I don’t think I’ve had more than four hours’ sleep since Wednesday."

“I keep watching the news hoping beyond hope that I will see Irina in one of the columns ofrefugees. I’m sick with worry. It’s not knowing, not having any communication at all, that’s killing me.”

Simon says Irina was attempting to leave the city of Mariupol when the lines went dead. Credit: BPM Media

The pair lost contact when Irina's phone line went dead earlier this week after the Russian shelling of the eastern city of Mariupol intensified.

The couple, who both teach English, met four years ago through a TEFL online forum. They had been exchanging calls and messages online in the hopes they would be reunited again after Covid kept them apart from the last two years.

The 52-year-old and his fiancee have kept in touch since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started.

Simon, a former forest school teacher says that he is growing increasingly worried for Irina's safety.

“I just want to get her out of there and home to me“It was a new relationship that bloomed and blossomed. Then Covid happened and we’ve been apart for two years. It’s been tough on us but we thought we’d be able to get together again soon and now this. I can’t get hold of her. I’m besides myself with worry.”

Irina had been sheltering with a friend in Mikhael Hrushevsky street when all communication went dead shortly after midday on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old had been staying with her friend Viktoria, her son Aresnye and his partner Yorgus at the time. Simon has been unable to contact any of them since last week.

He has now registered Irina as a missing person on the international commission of missing people.

The Devon man has launched an appeal online to try and find Irina. He also says hopes to travel to the Ukrainian border to deliver aid to the war-torn country and evacuate his fiancee.