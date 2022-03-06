Dyson announces 900 new jobs in Bristol and Wiltshire

Dyson has revealed plans to launch 900 new jobs based in Bristol and Wiltshire in of their largest-ever recruitment drives.

The company says it wants to recruit at what it calls its 'key locations', including Malmesbury and Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire, as well as Bristol city centre.

The new jobs come as a £600 million cash injection into technology and laboratories planned for the year ahead.

The recruitment drive for new engineers and digital specialists comes after Dyson made a £1.5bn profit last year (2021).

The organisation revealed their revenue was up by 5 per cent last year, rising to £6 billion worldwide.

James Dyson, founder and chief engineer, said "we like looking at problems in the wrong way and pioneering our own solutions. As a result, we are succeeding and growing. But to continue this exciting journey we need the best and brightest engineers and digital experts to join us."

Dyson's Bristol base is currently situated in College Green with space for up to 300 people.