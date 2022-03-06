Play video

Jason Donovan made a surprise appearance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway last night (March 5) and paid a visit to his fast-food namesake - Jason Donervan.

The food stall is well known in Bristol but, until now, the Australian pop star had never been to see it for himself.

It was during a competition section with Andy Peters beside the van that Donovan appeared and placed an order for - what else? - a doner kebab.

The takeaway van has been operating in Bristol for more than twenty years and its pun-based name has given it notoriety across the country.

Like many businesses, the pandemic forced it to close but to the relief of many - particularly the city's student population - it reopened in April last year.

But despite living not too far away in the Cotswolds, and long being aware of the van's existence, this is the first time the original Jason Donovan has become a customer.