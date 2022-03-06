Meet the rabbit that's been in a Devon rescue centre for 166 days

Rosie the "sassy" rabbit has been in the care of a rescue centre in Exeter for 166 days - and counting.

The RSPCA Little Valley Animal Centre is looking to find a forever home for the one-year-old rabbit.

She was rescued last September after her previous owner could no longer look after her due to ill health.

She's described as "over-confident and wary of people" but volunteers at the rescue centre say she likes a few nose rubs here and there.

They say they're desperate to find her a new home.

Jo Evans, Shelter Manager at RSPCA Little Valley, said “Rosie hasn’t had the best start on life and she has now been looking for a home for 166 days so we’re really keen to find her a second chance at happiness. She can be a little sassy sometimes but we know that with lots of space, time and patience, Rosie will make a wonderful pet.

Volunteers have discovered Rosie loves playing with toys and going on adventures and they're keen that she is re-homed with another bunny who can be her life companion.

"Rosie will need an outdoor home consisting of a large shed or Wendy house enclosure with an attached run or preferably free-range of the garden so she can get lots of exercise and explore.

"Due to her wariness around people sometimes, and her dislike of being handled, Rosie is looking for an adult-only home with no visiting children."