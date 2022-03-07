Bath’s Voi e-scooter trial scheme extended until November

An e-scooter hire scheme has been extended in Bath.

Voi’s e-scooters have become a familiar sight in the city since they were first introduced in October 2020.

The trial, led by the West of England Combined Authority (WECA), was originally planned to last a year.

But the hire scheme has now been extended by a further six months until November 2022.

Voi's e-scooter hire scheme has been extended until November 2022. Credit: PA

‘Meaningful data’

Bath and North East Somerset councillor Matt McCabe said the authority still needs to learn more about the use of e-scooters.

Cllr McCabe, who is cabinet assistant for planning and sustainable transport, said: “We still don’t know if the hop-on, hop-off element of the trial can replace car journeys because the city centre trial was literally just walking distance.

“As far as people are concerned it’s just replaced active travel, which isn’t the way we wanted it to go.

“We still want to see if the on-street hire element can replace car journeys.”

Under current UK law, e-scooters can only be used on private land.

However, the Government is expected to pass new legislation later this year which will allow privately-owned e-scooters to be used on public roads.

“The government will legislate in the autumn,” Cllr McCabe said.

“We’re expecting them to make private e-scooters legal and make on-street hire legal.

“My wish is for the government to licence them like mopeds, so you need a helmet, a licence, insurance and maybe a registration on the e-scooter.

“Everyone is expecting them to legislate to classify them like bicycles, which means anywhere you see a bicycle, you’ll see an e-scooter.”

The Voi scheme has also been extended by six months in Bristol.