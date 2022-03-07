A Somerset beach was closed off after a suspected bomb was found buried in the sand by a man who was metal detecting.

The device was discovered buried in the sand at Sand Bay beach, near Weston-super-Mare on Thursday afternoon (March 3) by the man, who called the police.

Coastguard teams from Weston-super-Mare and Clevedon were called to the scene along with bomb disposal experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

It is thought that the ‘bomb’ may have been a dummy device used in practice firing. Credit: Nicholas Page Hayman

The beach was cordoned off while the device was assessed before it was detonated by the EOD team.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We were called to reports of a suspect device at Sand Bay beach which was thought to be possible ordnance.

The suspected device was detonated at just after 4pm. Credit: Nicholas Page Hayman

"It was detonated at just after 4pm.”

The beach was re-opened at just before 6pm.