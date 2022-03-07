Bomb squad called out after man finds strange object buried under sand at Somerset beach
A Somerset beach was closed off after a suspected bomb was found buried in the sand by a man who was metal detecting.
The device was discovered buried in the sand at Sand Bay beach, near Weston-super-Mare on Thursday afternoon (March 3) by the man, who called the police.
Coastguard teams from Weston-super-Mare and Clevedon were called to the scene along with bomb disposal experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.
The beach was cordoned off while the device was assessed before it was detonated by the EOD team.
A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We were called to reports of a suspect device at Sand Bay beach which was thought to be possible ordnance.
"It was detonated at just after 4pm.”
It is thought that the ‘bomb’ may have been a dummy device used in practice firing.
The beach was re-opened at just before 6pm.