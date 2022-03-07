A 21-year-old woman died at the scene of a crash in Cornwall last night.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the crash on the B3266 near Washaway, Bodmin, shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday 6 March.

Officers say the incident involved a black Range Rover and a red Seat.

The driver of the Seat - a 21-year-old woman from the Wadebridge area - died at the scene of the incident. The other driver was unharmed.

The road was closed for 11 hours so investigations could be carried out and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk and quote log 0765 of March 6.