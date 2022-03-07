A cyclist has been injured after being "driven into" and knocked off his bike during an altercation in Gloucestershire.

Police say the incident happened near the University of Gloucestershire campus at around 9am on Thursday 3 March.

In a statement, the force said the cyclist "knocked the wing mirror" of a black Alfa Romeo.

"It was alleged that the cyclist was then driven into by the Romeo, knocking him off his bicycle," the force added.

"This resulted in the man sustaining injuries to his back and ankle as well as bruising. His bicycle was also damaged.

"Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area and may have seen what happened or who has dashcam footage of the incident."

Anyone with information can submit it online on Gloucestershire Police's website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 256 of 3 March.