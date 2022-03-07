Play video

Video report by Claire Manning

The father of murdered Lorraine Cox has completed a 13-mile walk around Exeter to campaign for safer streets in the city.

When Lorraine Cox was murdered after a night out in Exeter in 2020, her dad Tony says it left him and his family broken, as she was the "heartbeat" of the family.

He said: "Some would say I am biased as a father but Lorraine was amazing, she was the heartbeat of our family.

"It's as if someone has punched you in the chest, ripped your heart out and just left you with an open wound, that is how we are."

The 32-year-old was killed in her home town of Exeter on 1 September 2020 by Azam Mangori who brought her back to his flat and disposed of her body in the following days.

Yesterday (6 March) Lorraine's Dad Tony and brother Mark were joined by friends of Lorraine and supporters of their campaign on a 13.1 mile walk around Exeter, to see the streets of the city made safer for everyone.

"Everybody should be able to walk these streets no matter what time of day, no matter what you are wearing, no matter who you are, you should be able to walk the streets safely and know that at the end of your journey you are going to make it home", Tony said.

As well as raising awareness of safety in the city the walkers have so far raised around £4000 for Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services.

Tony says Lorraine's murder left him and his family broken, as she was the "heartbeat" of the family.

For the many of Lorraine's friends who joined the walk, yesterday was their way of celebrating Lorraine for the colourful and fun person they say she was and not just have her known as the victim of a terrible crime.

Lorraine's friend and former partner, Kay, said Lorraine was one of the "best girls you could ever have in your life".

"She was happy, silly, she was always there for everybody, a shoulder to cry on.

"She would get in her car any time of the day or night and take you anywhere and make sure you got home safely she was the best friend and probably the best person you could have in your life."

A Just Giving page and tribute site have been created on Facebook.