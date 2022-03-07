Huge gorse fire breaks out at nature reserve in Cornwall

Fire crews have been called to the scene of a 'large' gorse fire in Cornwall this evening.

At around 9pm today (March 7), crews from Wadebridge, Bodmin, Padstow and St Columb community fire stations attended the fire on Rosenannon Downs.

The crews are using "small" 4x4 vehicles to take equipment and people to the scene.

At around 10pm, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service posted on social media stating: "Good progress is being made and its expected that appliances will be returning home in a short time."

The fire service also said that when crews first arrived at the scene, the blaze could been seen from as far as the village of Indian Queens.