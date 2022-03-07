A man is due in court accused of assaulting a police officer by strangling her from the back seat of a police car in East Dorset.

Dorset Police say its officers were called to reports of a fight at a party near Blandford between two men in the early hours of Sunday 28 November last year.

The force says no complaints were made to officers at the scene, so they took one of the men back to his accommodation.

It is alleged that at around 4.30am, as they travelled along the A31 at West Almer, the man removed his seatbelt, leaned forward and strangled the police officer in the car.

The officers then stopped the car and attempted to restrain the man.

A 36-year-old man from Dunboyne in Ireland was arrested in connection with the incident. He has now been issued with a postal requisition to appear at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 10 March for two offences of assaulting an emergency worker.