Prince Charles visits Cornwall cheesemaker and learns how to make Cornish Yarg

Play video

Video report by Cari Davies

Prince Charles has been given a tour of the award winning Lynher Dairies as part of a visit to Cornwall.

The Prince - who is patron of cheesemaking - arrived in Ponsanooth today (7 March) as part of a planned official visit to a cheese company and an armed forces memorial.

He arrived just after 11am, as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The future king toured Lynher Dairies to find out how Cornish Yarg is made and meet with staff.

The company makes Cornish Yarg - a local speciality since the 1980s when it was invented by Alan Gray, based on an ancient recipe.

The company makes Cornish Yarg, a local speciality since the 1980s when it was invented by Alan Gray, based on an ancient recipe.

After unveiling an anniversary plaque, Prince Charles was presented with a gift by technical manager Sarah, who had worked there for 30 years.

It included a board of selected Cornish cheeses and labelled Yarg for him to take home.

As well as Yarg, Lynher also makes Cornish Kern cheese - a type made in 2016 which is matured for 20 months and won the Best World Cheese award in 2017.

He also went to officially open a new wood near Newquay which is part of a nationwide tree planting scheme to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

The Centenary Wood was planted last year to mark 100 years of the royal British legion.

There, he met veterans and the Lord Lieutenant Colonel Edward Bolitho, as well as RBL vice president Steve Lewis.

Head Forester of the Duchy of Cornwall Geraint Richards said: "It's always lovely having his Royal Highness here.

The prince unveiled a plaque dedicating the woodland to The Queen's Green Canopy Credit: Finnbarr Webster/PA Wire/PA Images

"He loves coming to see what's happening. He knows so much about trees and woodland trees.

A young bugler had the job of welcoming him to the land, which was inspired by the Prince's vision.

Lord Lieutenant Cadet Jon Brown said: "It took three-and-a-half years of training to play. I think I did pretty well.

"He was saying it is difficult to play the bugle. He tried to play the trumpet when he was younger, especially in this windy and chilly weather. He said I did really well."