A teenager has pleaded guilty to drugs supply offences after £3,000 of suspected cocaine and more than £4,000 in cash was seized from a house in Cirencester.

Cordel Patterson, 19 and of Burge Court in Cirencester, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 2 March to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

A large amount of designer trainers and clothes were also seized from the house after police were issued with a warrant on Tuesday 1 March.

The teen also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property and concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property - namely money - by purchasing the designer clothes.

A bag of suspected cocaine and designer clothes were found at the property Credit: Gloucestershire Police

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday 23 March.

Sergeant Craig Openshaw, of the Force Crime Operations team, said: "These early guilty pleas are reflective of the overwhelming evidence we have gathered in this case and the hard work my team put in every single day, often working around the clock to help bring drug dealers and other serious criminals to justice.

“Cocaine is a class A drug that can cause serious health issues and anyone who doesn’t appreciate the social harm it can do should remember that the money dealers earn often finds its way back to the pockets of those involved in serious violence, exploitation and other criminality."

Anonymous information about crime can be passed on to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their non-traceable online form.

Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings will continue in relation to the confiscated clothes and trainers.