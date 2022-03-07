A pet shop in Cornwall has been transformed into a bar for dogs - selling up to 40 bottles of 'beer' a day.

The Doghouse Deli & Bar in Polperro has two bars stocked with Bottom Sniffer 'beer', a ball pool, McDoggo's drive-thru, Starbarks coffee and even an art gallery catering for doggievision.

Dogs reportedly love going to the shop, aided and abetted by a daily scent which is fanned around the shop; some days it can be the allure of bacon, others it can be eau de Cornish pasty, sausage or cheese.

Owner Gareth Evans says the venture has been so successful that he's planning to open another shop in Devon.

The intriguing shop is the brainchild of Gareth Evans, who has enjoyed so much success he's planning to open another shop in Devon.

Gareth said: "I started as a dog photographer, but realised I couldn't just have a shop just doing that, so we decided to do other things in here and it's grown from there.

"We've been going for four years and word is really growing. We wanted it to be really different and interactive.

"It's essentially a bar for dogs - during the summer we sell around 40 bottles of 'beer' a day.

"Dogs love it in here and because it's a pretty small shop it can get absolutely manic."

One of the big draws is the 6,000-strong ball pool which hosts a competition to see how fast a dog can retrieve three tennis balls from the pit.

Top of the leaderboard for the past two years has been a Border Collie called Pippin who did it in 10 seconds.

Shop owner Gareth Evans says in summer they sell about 40 dog beers a day.

Then there's the drive-thru where pampered pooches can pose with their heads through a car window while a fan blows their fur.

There's also a the coffee bar area packed with coffee-orientated toys and treats.

The two bars serve a range of pretend booze - Bad Spaniels, Pawroni, Wagners - while the shop, on Fore Street, near the port village's harbour, also stocks a range of harnesses, leads and food.