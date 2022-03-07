Drivers are being warned to expect delays in Plymouth as a number of roadworks take place.

Tavistock Road and Embankment Road are among areas set to face disruption and closures on Forder Valley Road have also been reintroduced after traffic lights sparked chaos there last week.

Plymouth City Council said it made the "difficult decision" close the road a day after it reopened after they "miscalculated" its timings.

As such the stretch between Novorossiysk Road and Fort Austin Avenue remains shut.

Schemes along the A38 – which is managed by Highways England – will also continue to cause disruption.

All the road closures in Plymouth starting in the next few weeks

Tavistock Road: Monday 7 March – Tuesday 8 March

Embankment Road: Monday 7 March – Wednesday 9 March

Southway Drive: Monday 7 March – Friday 18 March

Stentaway Road: Monday 7 March – Friday 11 March

Elliot Terrace Lane: Monday 7 March – Tuesday 15 March

Millbay Road: Monday 7 March – Friday 18 March

Lanhydrock Road: Monday 7 March – Friday 18 March

Wolseley Road: Monday 7 March – Friday 18 March

North Prospect Road: Monday 7 March – Friday 18 March

The Old Wharf: Tuesday 8 March – Monday 21 March

Tavistock Road: Tuesday 8 March – Monday 21 March

Elm Road: Wednesday 9 March – Thursday 17 March

Moorland Road: Thursday 10 March – Saturday 12 March

Ridgeway: Thursday 10 March – Saturday 12 March

Old Laira Road: Thursday 10 March – Saturday 19 March

Trelawney Road: Thursday 10 March – Wednesday 23 March

Work at Forder Valley in Plymouth Credit: LDRS

A city council spokesman said: "We know there's no good time to close roads, especially on busy routes and we do everything we can to co-ordinate planned works and minimise their impact on our transport network."

The longest road closure will be on the eastbound link towards the hospital in Morlaix Drive which will last until Tuesday 10 January 2023.