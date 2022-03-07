A woman died and two others were injured after multiple cars were involved in a major crash in Gloucestershire.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was fatally injured after her Honda was involved in a collision with three other cars in Stow-on-the-Wold.

The crash happened on the A424 Evesham Road at around 2pm on Saturday 5 March.

Gloucestershire Police are investigating what happened and have appealed for witnesses.

In a statement, the force said: “Emergency services were called to the A424 Evesham Road with a report of a multi-vehicle collision which took place at around 2.05pm.

The road was shut while officers examined the scene. Credit: Google Maps

“The collision involved a blue Honda FR-V, silver Volvo XC90 and a red Peugeot 107.

“The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 60s and from Evesham, passed away at the scene after sustaining serious injuries.

“Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Two people were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for their injuries to be assessed.”

The road was temporarily closed while officers examined the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to get in touch. This can be done online or via 101.