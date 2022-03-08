Activists claim to have deflated the tyres of hundreds of SUV vehicles in Bristol as part of a new wave of climate protest across the UK.

The campaign group - which calls itself the Tyre Extinguishers - says it is leading a new movement across the country encouraging people to take action against urban SUVs.

Hundreds of vehicles had their tyres deflated on Monday night (March 7) in more than a dozen locations including London, Brighton, Sheffield and Edinburgh as well as Bristol.

The group claims it has specifically targeted affluent areas of the UK and in Bristol the neighbourhoods targeted were Clifton, Redland and Cotham.

This incident marks the first night of action by the new movement by the group, which claims to be leaderless.

It says its aim is to make it impossible to own an SUV in the UK’s urban areas, claiming SUVs are unnecessary “luxury emissions” which contribute to air pollution and pose a danger on roads.

Spokesperson Marion Walker from The Tyre Extinguishers said: “SUVs are a climate disaster, they cause air pollution and are dangerous for other road users.

"Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them. Politely asking for climate action, clean air and safer streets has failed. It’s time for action."

The Tyre Extinguishers wants to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.

Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for comment.