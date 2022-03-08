A fire at one of Cornwall Wildlife Trust's nature reserves is believed to have been an arson attack.

Around 15 hectares of land, equal to the size of 37 football fields, was burned to the ground in a fire which broke out last night (Monday 7 March).

Around 250 metres of fencing used to keep the site stockproof and allow local graziers to have North Devon cattle on the land was also destroyed.

Fire crews were called to Rosenannon Downs Nature Reserve at around 8pm, after receiving multiple reports by members of the local community.

It is the third major fire that has broken out in the heathland in the past three years. Credit: Wadebridge Community Fire Station

The two mile-long ‘fire front’ took firefighters just under two hours to bring under control and was eventually extinguished by 10pm.

It is the third major fire on the heathland in the past three years.

Mid-Cornwall reserves manager at Cornwall Wildlife Trust Andy Collins said: “We are devastated by this latest fire. Uncontrolled burns like this one are destructive, irresponsible and put human life and wildlife in danger.

“Rosenannon Downs has been subject to this kind of behaviour before. Fortunately, after last year’s emergency appeal, we we’re able to re-cut firebreaks to slow and stop the spread of wildfires like this one – and they definitely did their job last night. Otherwise, we would’ve seen a lot more damage to this reserve.”

Controlled burning is used by conservation organisations as a way to manage areas of heathland like Rosenannon Downs.

It is used to open up areas to wildflowers and help promote a variety of vegetation, but the process must be strictly controlled, carried out at the right time of year and areas should be small in proportion to the overall size of the site.

Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to assess the damage caused. Credit: Cornwall Wildlife Trust

The heathlands at Rosenannon Downs Nature Reserve supports a number of rare birds, mammals and insects, including meadow pipits and skylarks which would have been preparing to nest at this time of year.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust has reported the incident to Devon and Cornwall Police and is continuing to assess the damage caused.

The fire at Rosenannon Downs could be seen as far away as Indian Queens and required six crews from Wadebridge, St Columb, Bodmin, Padstow, Delabole and St Dennis fire stations, according to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.

Station manager based at Bodmin Community Fire Station Terry Nottle said: “We received a number of calls about a fire at Rosenannon Downs at around 8.15pm last night, and initially sent 12 firefighters from Wadebridge and St Columb to the scene.

"Upon arrival, the team called for additional fire engines after seeing the large fire front. We also saw ground-nesting birds fly away as the fire approached.

“These wildfires are resource intensive and involve us deploying a large number of firefighters often in difficult terrain, as was the case last night with the weather and poor visibility.

"It also has impacts for the community, with large amounts of smoke affecting neighbouring properties, as well as for the farming community who use this land for their livestock.”

This is the third unexpected fire to have taken place at Rosenannon Downs in the past three years.

More than 20 hectares of heathland was burned at Rosenannon Downs in February 2021.

Another of Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s nature reserves, Bartinney Downs, was also targeted last April in a suspected act of arson.

Donations towards the restoration work which will be required can be made here.