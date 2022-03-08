CCTV appeal after homophobic hate crime reported at Bridgwater pub

A police appeal has been issued after a man was abused at a pub in Bridgwater.

The incident happened at The Old Market in Penel Orlieu, Bridgwater, on Thursday, January 20.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, a man was verbally abused by someone using homophobic language.

The force has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The alleged incident happened at The Old Market in Bridgwater. Credit: Google Maps

‘A hate crime’

"This is being treated and recorded as a hate crime due to the reported use of homophobic language,” the force said in its appeal.

"Following a search of CCTV footage, we’re releasing an image of a male we wish to talk to in connection with our investigation.

"If you witnessed the incident or recognise this male, please call 101 and give reference number 5222029598."