A county lines drug dealer has been jailed for more than four years after running a gang selling Class A drugs in Swindon.

Jordan Perkins, 27, was running the ‘Marlo’ drugs line in Swindon from his home in Elmworth Grove, London, selling crack cocaine and heroin to vulnerable people in the town.

During an investigation by the Swindon Fortitude Drugs Team, evidence was gathered which showed Perkins taking regular trips to the town from London between April and June last year.

During a raid at his home address on June 29, officers located a mobile device linking Perkins to the line and £3,000 in cash.

On Friday 4 March, Perkins was convicted of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and given a prison sentence of four years and six months.

He was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order lasting five years. It prevents him from owning or possessing more than one mobile phone SIM card or more than one handset in public.

Detective Sergeant Joe Shanklin from the Swindon Fortitude team said: “We would continue to urge the public to help us build up our intelligence picture around drug dealing in your community and report any concerns or suspicions to us.

"This should include anyone who appears to have come into a large amount of money or unusual activity around visitors to a certain property.

"Our message is clear. Wiltshire is not a soft option for dealing drugs - it ruins lives and we are dedicated to stamping it out in our communities and bringing those responsible to justice."