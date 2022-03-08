People are being urged to avoid part of Bristol city centre as fire crews battle to control a blaze in Wine Street.

Police and firefighters are at the scene and a number of nearby properties have been evacuated.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze is at a retail property, with smoke heavily affecting the ground floor.

Fifteen people were evacuated from nearby properties by fire crews from Temple, Bedminster and Southmead with police officers assisting.

A spokesperson from Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "We would urge local people to avoid the area where possible to allow fire crews unobstructed access to the incident."