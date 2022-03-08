Firefighters from across Cornwall took several hours to bring two gorse fires under control.

The two fires were started separately at Rosenannon Downs near Wadebridge and Blisland near Bodmin overnight.

Around 25 firefighters attended, with crews called in from Wadebridge, Bodmin, Padstow and St Columb.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it received multiple calls about the two incidents, which were extinguished in the early hours.

Firefighters pictured heading to the first gorse fire at Rosenannon Downs near Wadebridge. Credit: Wadebridge Community Fire Station

In a series of tweets, Wadebridge Community Fire Station said: “At 8.16pm, two appliances from Wadebridge and one from St Columb were mobilised to multiple reports of a large fire on the downs at Rosenannon.

"As of 9.15pm, six major appliances and four 4x4 appliances were either at the scene or en route to the incident.

"The gorse fire at Rosenannon Downs is now out and all appliances have left the scene.

"Crews from Wadebridge and Padstow were then mobilised to automatic fire alarm activations in Rock and Roche respectively, while Bodmin and Delabole have been mobilised to a gorse fire near Blisland.”