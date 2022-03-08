Six teenagers remain under investigation following an attack on a homeless man in a car park in Truro.

A total of seven people were arrested in connection with the assault at Moorfield car park on February 12.

One was later released with no further police action required.

The other six have been re-bailed until May 9 and 10.

In an update, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “This will allow investigative officers to continue to liaise with Youth Services and the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to this case.

“Strict conditions, which includes curfews and location bans, remain in place for the six suspects who remain on police bail.”