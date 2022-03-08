Cotswold Water Park has launched a £1.5million fundraising appeal so it can create new cycle routes, transform a disused railway and set up a new water sports competition centre.

The Cotswold Water Park is home to tens of thousands of water birds and acts as a "carbon sink", absorbing and storing carbon from human activity.

The area - which includes 180 lakes stretching across 42 square miles - is visited by one million people a year and is run by the Costwold Lakes Trust.

The trust is run by just seven staff and relies heavily on donations and help from its volunteers.

Its new £1.5million funding appeal aims to protect the wildlife haven "for future generations".

Cotswold Water Park has a network of 180 lakes Credit: PA

The money will be spent on four key projects including two new cycle routes, a competition centre for rowing and educational programmes.

A new wildlife habitat and path for cyclists and walkers

Part of the money will be spent transforming a disused section of old railway line at South Cerney.

The trust says it will form a "vital" wildlife habitat as well as creating a key route for walkers and cyclists.

A new 15km off-road cycle route within the park itself

As well as a lengthy route in the park itself which is entirely off road, the funding will be used to create new on-road cycle routes.

A 'major' training and competition centre

A new centre will be created at Cleveland Lakes near Cricklade in Wiltshire.

It will be used as a training and competition centre rowing and other non-motorised water sports and will include facilities for schools and for people who are disadvantaged or disabled.

Delivering educational programmes

The trust says it will used funding to deliver its educational programmes with the help of a new 'Beaver Bus' mobile roadshow.

Executive Chairman Paul Hazel said the success of the £1.5million appeal is essential if the trust is to continue its work in conservation, recreation and education.

“We want to ensure that the Cotswold Water Park and its unique wetland landscape will remain a leading and sustainable example of how people and wildlife can successfully co-exist,” he said.

“If we wish the Cotswold Water Park to flourish in a fashion beneficial to all parties, we need the wherewithal to help make it happen.

“That’s why this Challenge Fund Appeal is essential. It will enable Cotswold Lakes Trust to deliver projects vital to the viability of the Cotswold Water Park for generations to come.”

For more information and to discuss how you can help, contact appeal@cotswoldlakestrust.org or you can make a donation online at www.cotswoldlakestrust.org/donate