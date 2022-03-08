Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 16-year-old girl who is believed to be in Cheltenham.

Lana, aged 16, is originally from Northampton but was last seen in Kettering last week on Tuesday 1 March.

She is now thought to have made her way to Gloucestershire and officers believe she is currently in the Charlton Kings area.

Gloucestershire Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts.

She is described as being of mixed heritage, 5ft 7in in height, and of a medium build, with shoulder length brown hair, dyed red at the front which she wears down past her face.

Police say she may be wearing a dark navy jacket with fur trimmed hood, a black and white bucket hat, black jeans, and moonboots with a high platform.

She also has a black backpack with pictures of burgers and pizzas on it and often wears black lipstick and eyeliner.

Anyone with information about Lana’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 99 of 8 March. If you are with Lana at the time of calling, please ring 999.