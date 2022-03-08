A convicted sex offender from Somerset has been jailed for a further six years after abusing young boys.

David Byrne, who used to live in Langport, was convicted of six counts of indecent assault following a trial at Taunton Crown Court.

He was found guilty of abusing three boys in the Yeovil area in the 1980s.

Byrne is already serving a sentence behind bars after being jailed in 2018 for similar offences involving three other young boys.

‘Some form of closure’

Investigating officer DC Vicki Edwards said: “David Byrne has committed abhorrent offences against six boys and it was important we did all we could to obtain justice for each of them, which is why he was brought back before the court to face further charges.

“I hope these new convictions will help all the victims find some form of closure and I want to thank each of them for the fortitude and courage they’ve shown in speaking to us about the abuse they’ve suffered.”

At the 2018 hearing, Byrne was put on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it was committed, call police on 101.