A date has been set for the trial of a 40-year-old man who is accused of stabbing his parents to death.

William Warrington, from Cheltenham, is accused of murdering his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73.

The victims were divorced and were found dead at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on the morning of Wednesday March 3.

Mr Warrington was found with stab wounds at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am, according to Gloucestershire Police.

A short while later, Ms Warrington was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

The defendant was arrested that day and charged with the two killings two days later. He appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court by video-link the following day.

William Warrington is accused of murdering both of his parents Credit: PA/Liz Cook

Today (March 8), a hearing took place at Bristol Crown Court before His Honour Judge Picton.

Warrington was absent from the hearing, having been transferred to Broadmoor Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility.

A nine-day trial has been fixed for August 30 and is expected to take place at either Bristol or Gloucester Crown Court.

A pre-trial preparation hearing was arranged for April 4 at Bristol Crown Court.

In a tribute last week, Mr and Mrs Warrington’s family thanked well-wishers for the “outpouring of love and support” they had received.

They added: “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our parents.”