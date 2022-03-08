The musicians, actors and performers loving life back on stage after Covid break
Musicians, actors, singers and dancers are back on the stage and entertaining audiences again after almost two years away from live performance.
Exmouth singer Clara Bond spent a lot of time in her home recording studio during the various lockdowns - but performing live is her true passion.
"That is why I wanted to be a musician when I was younger, that interaction between audience and artist," she said.
"That cannot be replicated online."
Last month Clara and her band played their first headline gig since pre-Covid times, in front of a packed crowd at the Exeter Cavern.
"It felt like a dream, like the past two years hadn't happened and I was back doing what I wanted to do.
"Once the nerves passed, everything else just didn't matter."
At the newly-refurbished Devonport Playhouse in Plymouth, the cast of Shrek: The Musical are also loving being back on stage.
Chairman Angela Collins said: "It's wonderful. Absolutely wonderful. We have been starved for two years without any theatre."
Down in Porthcurno in west Cornwall, the Minack theatre is also preparing for a busy spring and summer season - weather permitting.
Executive director Zoe Curnow said: "A buzzing theatre is just a wonderful place to be. But there is still this uncertainty - how are people going to feel about going back into an indoor auditorium and sitting next to each other?
"We're not out of the woods yet, it's still a really difficult time for this sector."