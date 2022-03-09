One of Bath's newest schools had to close today (March 9) due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

Sarah Phillips, headteacher of Mulberry Park Educate Together Primary in Combe Down, said the school also had to cope with heating problems but it will open tomorrow (Thursday March 10).

The school, which had to cope with closures and restrictions during lockdown, has contingency plans in case of such an event and pupils will have been able to access online learning.

The school is due to re-open tomorrow, Thursday. Credit: ITV West Country

A significant number of children were off with Covid-19 - a reminder the illness has not gone away, even though restrictions have been lifted.

On Monday 21 February, the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced the end of all remaining legal Covid-19 restrictions, and set out the government’s plans to live with and manage the virus. You can view the full plan on GOV.UK.

The most recent figures, in the seven days up to Friday 4 March, show that there have been 33 cases of Covid-19 in Combe Down - a rise of almost 74%.

That is 537 per 100,000 people - well above the UK average of 409 per 100,000.

Mulberry Park ET only opened in 2018 and has around 100 pupils, up to year 3.

It was built to serve families moving into the Mulberry Park estate in Combe Down, a former Ministry of Defence site and is expecting to take another 30 children in reception in September.