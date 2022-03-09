A rare and "charming" embroidered card made by Her Majesty the Queen when she was only a child is to be sold at auction in Cornwall.

The card features a child in a pram with an inscription 'From Elizabeth' on the back in the Queen's childhood writing.

It was sent to Sir Frederick Still, the Royal Family's paediatrician, as a token of gratitude on February 19, 1932, when the Queen was still a Princess.

The card, which is part of a collection of letters from the Queen Mother to Sir Frederick, is expected to fetch more than £5,000 when it comes up for auction in Penzance this week.

Sir Frederick would have cared for the future queen if she had any childhood issues or ailments in his role as the Royal family physician. Credit: BPM Media

The card was hand-stitched by Her Majesty when she was just five years old.

One of the letters' in the collection thanked Sir Frederick for her "new dolly with a squeak in the tummy" was signed from 'Lilibet'.

Mimi Connell-Lay, from David Lay Auctions, said it was certainly “the most extraordinary unique item from the Queen” to be auctioned off in Cornwall.

Sir Frederick Still was knighted in 1937 after becoming Physician to the Royal Household Credit: BPM Media

She said: “He must have been really loved and appreciated by the Royal family for Princess Elizabeth to send Sir Frederick such a card. Some of the letters from the Queen Mother are so effusive and warm.

“It is such an extraordinary item that it is hard to put a price on it. We will never find a hand-embroidered card from The Queen when she was a child like this again. It is rare and so charming. She must have loved him very much.”

The other eight letters from the Queen Mother to Sir Frederick are each expected to fetch between £200 and £600 at auction on Thursday 10 March.

The cards are expected to fetch between £200 and £600 each. Credit: BPM Media

Mimi said the letters and the embroidered card have passed from Sir Frederick’s nephew's estate and are being sold by an elderly family member.

She said: “This is a rare collection of letters but I think she feels it is also now a burden to have them in her home.

"She has several grandchildren and I think she would rather sell those letters and give them some money do with as they see fit."