Tributes have been paid to a "caring and wonderful" grandmother who died after being hit by a car in Bristol.

Nora Pomery was walking in Southmead Road at about 5pm on February 22 when she was critically injured.

The 86-year-old from Southmead was taken to hospital but sadly died on Thursday (March 3).

Her son David, daughter-in-law Mandy and four grandchildren Gabriela, Luke, Kieran and Georgia said they are "deeply saddened by this tragic loss".

They added: “Nora was a loving, caring and wonderful person that will be truly missed.

“If someone has any information whatsoever that could help with the investigation, please contact the police.”

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "Our thoughts remain with Nora’s family and they continue to receive specialist support. The family have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.

"A police investigation into the collision is ongoing. If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the referencenumber 5222044200, or complete our online appeals form."