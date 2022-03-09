A new hospital will be built in the Forest of Dean after plans were given the go-ahead.

The 24-bed community facility is designed to provide urgent care, physiotherapy and paediatric services.

Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust has been granted permission to build the hospital on the Steam Mills Road playing field.

There is currently a skate park on the site but it will be removed and replaced with a new one at the Miner's Field.

The new hospital will be built on the Steam Mills Road playing field Credit: Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

The building has been designed to reflect the local character of Cinderford, according to the architects behind the project.

They say they took inspiration from the agricultural, industrial, cultural and civic buildings found within the Forest of Dean.

The plans received the backing of the Forest of Dean District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday 8 March.

Pete Stockall, speaking on behalf of the trust, said the plans will deliver significant health, social and economic benefits.

“The building has been designed to a high environmental standard and site wide ecology benefits integrated into the landscaping to deliver biodiversity net gain.”

The proposals have the support of Cinderford Town Council but some councillors raised concerns about a lack of space for expanding the hospital in future, while others fear it could increase traffic in the town.

Construction will go ahead provided Natural England raises no objections.

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporter