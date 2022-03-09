Police are trying to identify a group who deflated the tyres of hundreds of SUVs in Bristol.

The activists - who call themselves the Tyre Extinguishers - say they are leading a new movement across the country encouraging people to take action against urban SUVs.

On Monday 7 March, hundreds of vehicles had their tyres deflated in locations across the country including London, Brighton, Sheffield and Edinburgh as well as Bristol.

Police are reviewing CCTV and carrying out enquiries in a bid to catch those responsible.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police told ITV News:"We received several reports from SUV drivers in the north Bristol area informing us they have discovered their vehicle’s tyres had been deflated.

"CCTV and house-to-house enquiries will be carried out to try to identify anyone responsible with tampering with motor vehicles they do not own.

"We'd encourage anyone else who has experienced a similar incident to report it to us.

"We'd ask motorists to be vigilant and we would like to reassure the public that local officers have been made aware and will be carrying out proactive patrols in the area."

The activists claim they specifically deflated tyres in affluent areas of the UK. In Bristol, the neighbourhoods targeted were Clifton, Redland and Cotham.

The Tyre Extinguishers said: “SUVs are a climate disaster, they cause air pollution and are dangerous for other road users.

"Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them. Politely asking for climate action, clean air and safer streets has failed. It’s time for action."

The Tyre Extinguishers wants to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.