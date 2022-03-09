A security guard in Bristol had his two front teeth knocked out after he asked a man to leave a Christmas market in the city.

Police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

It happened in Broadmead at around 7.40pm on Saturday 11 December.

The man is described as white, about 5ft 7ins tall and his hair was cut in a skin fade style with stripes on the side. He wore a black coat, a white and blue T-shirt and jeans.

The incident is being investigated as an assault causing actual bodily harm.

Officers are keen to hear from the man in the image, or anyone who recognises him.Anyone with information that could help should call 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.