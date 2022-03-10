Eden Project halts geothermal drilling after ‘small’ earthquake

Geothermal drilling at the Eden Project has been stopped following reports of a mini-earthquake.

Staff said a “small seismic event” was caused by drilling at the site at around 9.20pm on Wednesday, March 9.

No major damage was reported but all operations have been temporarily suspended pending an investigation.

In a statement, Eden Geothermal apologised to nearby residents who may have been affected.

The Eden Project in St Austell.

“We are aware that a small seismic event was felt and heard in the vicinity of the Eden Geothermal site shortly after 9.20pm this evening (March 9),” the company said.

“An investigation and analysis of seismic monitoring data have confirmed that the event was linked to testing operations at Eden Geothermal.

“No damage has been reported, and the event was within regulatory limits, but in order to minimise the likelihood of further disturbance, we have halted operations while additional mitigation controls are put in place.

“We apologise for any disturbance that has been caused.”

What is geothermal drilling?

Play video

Watch: Drilling equipment is installed at the Eden Project in May 2021.

Geothermal drilling started at the Eden Project in November last year, when scientists successfully drilled three miles deep into the Earth's crust.

The plan is to use hot rocks buried deep underground to ‘superheat’ water for use at the Eden Project site.

Once complete, the project has the potential to supply renewable energy to Eden as well as neighbouring industries.

Eden Project co-founder Sir Tim Smit previously described the project as the “holy grail” of renewable energy.